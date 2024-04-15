D.J. Wagner continues 5-star exodus from Kentucky after John Calipari's departure

Mark Pope has some significant work to do to rebuild Kentucky's roster.

Freshman point guard D.J. Wagner entered the transfer portal Monday, according to multiple reports, continuing an exodus of five-star talent from Lexington in the aftermath of head coach John Calipari's departure for Arkansas.

Wagner joined the Wildcats last season as a McDonald's All-American and top-10 recruit. He was projected as a potential one-and-done prospect, but will likely remain in college after a disappointing freshman campaign failed to cement his status as an NBA prospect.

Wagner joins two teammates reportedly in the transfer portal alongside a handful of incoming freshmen who have re-opened their recruitment. Freshman forward Aaron Bradshaw — a fellow five-star recruit and Wagner's high school teammate — also entered the transfer portal and committed to Ohio State.

Zvonimir Ivišić — a 7-2 Croation freshman center with NBA upside — has also reportedly entered the transfer portal. The trio were a significant part of Calipari's top-ranked 2023 recruiting class that projects to lose two other players to the NBA. Fellow freshman Rob Dillingham has declared for the NBA draft while Reed Sheppard — a projected lottery pick — has yet to make a decision.

Meanwhile, four incoming freshmen have reportedly re-opened their recruitment since Calipari's departure. Somto Cyril, Karter Knox, Boogie Fland and Jayden Quaintance have all reportedly de-committed from Kentucky in the past week. Fland, Knox and Quaintance are all five-star prospects, according to Rivals. Cyris is a four-star prospect.

The news of Wagner's expected departure arrives less than 24 hours after Pope was officially introduced as Kentucky's head coach. The former BYU coach who played at Kentucky and captained its 1996 national championship team was greeted by thousands of Wildcats fan at raucous introductory news conference at Rupp Arena on Sunday. His first order of business will be to retool a Kentucky roster that has significantly less talent that it did this time last week.