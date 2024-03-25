Diddy's Los Angeles, Miami homes raided by federal agents

LOS ANGELES — Sean "Diddy" Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by federal agents on Monday, according to authorities.

A Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson said in a statement that the raid was executed as part of an "ongoing investigation."

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," the spokesperson said. "We will provide further information as it becomes available."

Law enforcement sources familiar with the matter said that the searches are being carried out at the hip-hop producer's properties as part of a federal investigation into human trafficking led by the Southern District of New York.

In December, a complaint was filed against Combs by a Canadian woman identified only as Jane Doe, who says she was sex-trafficked and gang raped in 2003 when she was 17 and in the 11th grade.

The lawsuit names Combs, former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre and an unnamed third defendant, and claims Pierre and the third unnamed defendant approached the teen at a lounge in Detroit, Michigan, where Pierre allegedly told her he was "best friends" with Combs and proceeded to call him.

The suit, which contains photos, claims Pierre and the unnamed defendant convinced the teen to take a private jet to Combs' studio in New York City, where she alleges she was plied with drugs and alcohol, and gang raped by the three defendants.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.