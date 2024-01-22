National

Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 62

By Mark Osborne and Sabina Ghebremedhin, ABC News

nazarethman/Getty Images

By Mark Osborne and Sabina Ghebremedhin, ABC News

NEW YORK — Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., died Monday from prostate cancer, according to The King Center.

He was 62 years old.

"The sudden shock is devastating," his brother Martin Luther King III said in a statement. "It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. We ask for your prayers at this time for the entire King family."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!