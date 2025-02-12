Detroit Lions 2025 NFL offseason preview: Can the Lions return again as Super Bowl contenders after coaching exodus?

2024 season: 15-2, first in NFC North, lost to Commanders in divisional playoffs

Overview: 2024 was a dream season in Detroit until it wasn't. The Lions rode the most explosive offense in the NFL and a defense filled with playmakers to a 15-2 record and the NFC's No. 1 seed in their quest for the franchise's first trip to the Super Bowl.

A slew of injuries on defense caught up to them and were compounded by four turnovers in a divisional playoff loss to the Washington Commanders. Gone are coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching positions. And noise is rumbling over whether Jared Goff can elevate this team to a Super Bowl title after his three interceptions in the loss to the Commanders. Can the Lions rekindle the magic of 2024 or is this window closing?

Key free agents

CB Carlton DavisG Kevin ZeitlerDL Levi OnwuzurikeLB Derrick BarnesWR Tim PatrickLB Trevor Nowaske

Who's in/out: Davis was a standout in Detroit's secondary before he suffered a season-ending jaw injury in December. He'll be one of the most coveted defenders on the open market. He'll be a priority in Detroit, but could price the Lions out of the running.

Zeitler was an anchor of Detroit's dynamic run game and can be had for considerably cheaper than Davis at 35 years old after playing on a one-year, $6 million deal in 2024. He should be a priority if the price remains right.

Onwuzurike and Barnes are homegrown, impact defenders who are due significant paydays at the conclusion of their rookie contracts. The Lions would surely like to retain both, but they won't come cheap.

Key free-agent needs

Edge rusherCornerback

Why the holes? The Lions were in need of another pass rusher even before Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending leg injury. Pairing Hutchinson with a free agent like Khalil Mack or Josh Sweat would upgrade this unit into a truly menacing force.

(Maybe they instead make a big splash via trade with the Cleveland Browns for Myles Garrett).

Even with Davis' strong play, Detroit's pass defense ranked 30th in the league and has significant room for improvement. The Lions are hoping for a step up from first-round cornerback Terrion Arnold after an up-and-down rookie season. Detroit should prioritize adding cornerback help regardless if Davis stays or goes.

Do they have the money?

The good news for the Lions is that they have money to spend. Per Spotrac, Detroit has roughly $55 million in projected salary cap space, the eighth-most in the NFL. The first priority for the Lions will be spending to retain their own key free agents.

Notable potential cuts

Edge Za’Darius Smith,WR/RS Kalif Raymond

Why they might be gone: The Lions acquired Smith before the trade deadline to replace Hutchinson. He's due the second year of a two-year, $23 million deal he signed with the Browns, a price that may prove too high as he approaches 32 years old, even after he recorded nine sacks last season. The Lions could prioritize using $4 million in cap savings to sign a pass rusher with higher upside. Detroit could also attempt to restructure his deal.

Raymond remained Detroit's primary punt returner last season, but played a minimal role in the offense, with 17 catches for 215 yards. The Lions could save $3.1 million in cap space by releasing him ahead of free agency.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 282nd round: No. 603rd round (compensatory): 4th round (from Eagles)6th round (from Bucs)7th round (from Jets)7th round (from Cowboys)7th round

Good draft fit

Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas

Why him? With multiple pass rushers projected as late first-rounders, the Lions are in a good spot to address a need here if they don't make a splash in free agency. In fact, the options may persuade them to wait for the draft.

Jackson would be a good fit as a projected NFL starter with upside. Ohio State's JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, and Marshall's Mike Green are also potential options here.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Every key weapon returns from an offense that finished first in the NFL in scoring and second in total yards in 2024, so let's not get too greedy with respect to personnel. We know the Lions have the offensive tools necessary to hang 40 points on any opponent at any time. Most of this team's obvious needs involve its defense. If Jared Goff can shrug off a six-turnover postseason and new OC John Morton doesn't completely face-plant, Detroit's offense should again rank among the league's top tier. —Andy Behrens