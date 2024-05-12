Derrick Lewis strips off shorts, moons crowd in St. Louis after KO win over Rodrigo Nascimento

Derrick Lewis has done it again.

Lewis pulled off a massive knockout blow to beat Rodrigo Nascimento in the third round of their fight at UFC St. Louis. And in true Lewis fashion, his shorts, and briefly his underwear, came off in the middle of the Octagon to flash the crowd at the Enterprise Center during his celebration.

At one point, he even took off his cup and threw it into the crowd.

"I appreciate St. Louis for letting me show my naked ass tonight," he said after his win.

Early in the third round of the fight, Lewis delivered a massive right-handed blow to Nascimento’s head — which sent the Brazilian scrambling on his way down to the mat. Immediately, it was on.

Lewis started delivering punch after punch before the fight was finally called, which sparked his massive celebration in Missouri.

It marked the 15th knockout of his UFC career.

"I couldn't let no taxi cab driver from Brazil beat me," Lewis said. "This is my first time ever hearing of that guy. Ain't no way I can let somebody out there beat me."

Nascimento, who entered Saturday on a three-fight win streak, now has an 11-2 overall record. The loss was his first since 2020. Lewis now sits at 28-12 in his career.

