Derrick Henry, likely finished in Tennessee, says goodbye to Titans fans after win

Derrick Henry gave Tennessee Titans fans some great memories over his eight seasons with the team.

The city of Nashville seems to have given Henry plenty of great memories too.

Henry will be a free agent after this season, and he's unlikely to return to the Titans. He has acknowledged that probability often late this season. After the Titans won 28-20 over the Jacksonville Jaguars in their final game, Henry took a microphone and thanked Titans fans.

It's fairly rare for a player to address the crowd after a game, but Henry is a rare player. Henry had 153 yards and a touchdown in what was almost assuredly his final game with the Titans.

In a heartfelt message, Henry thanked Titans fans for "the greatest eight years of my life," and said he appreciated them supporting him through the ups and the downs. There were a lot more ups than downs, including a 2,000-yard rushing season in 2020, one of his two NFL rushing titles.

"Hopefully I was an inspiration to all the young kids," Henry said.

Henry represented the Titans well from when he was a second-round pick, following his Heisman Trophy season at Alabama, until his final game.

Henry just turned 30 and is nearing the end of his career. He can help his next team on a short-term deal starting next season. Whatever happens, he'll be welcomed back in Tennessee. It seems the feeling is mutual.