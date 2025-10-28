Dept. of Homeland Security considering replacing senior leaders at ICE

(WASHINGTON) -- The Trump administration is considering replacing senior field office leaders at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with leaders from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to multiple law enforcement officials.

The change would represent a shift by the administration to try and get more deportations, as the White House has been pushing for, according to law enforcement officials.

As many as 12 field office directors could be replaced by border patrol officials in the coming days, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

The field offices range from Los Angeles to Philadelphia -- and all of this is spearheaded by Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Commander at Large Greg Bovino.

Bovino's tactics have drawn the ire of at least one federal judge who called him to testify about potentially ignoring a court order.

Internally at DHS, Bovino has drawn praise from senior DHS leadership. It would also be a shift for ICE -- which typically keeps promotions in-house.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin posted on X on Monday, saying, "This is one team, one fight. President Trump has a brilliant, tenacious team led by @Sec_Noem to deliver on the American people’s mandate to remove criminal illegal aliens from this country."

"As we said, we have no personnel changes to announce right now, but we remain laser focused on RESULTS and we will deliver," McLaughlin added.

