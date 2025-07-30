Demolition begins on last pieces of Baltimore's collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Demolition crews are using giant saws, backhoes and other heavy equipment to remove large sections of the remaining pieces of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed last year after a container ship lost power and veered off course, killing six people.

Its replacement, which is expected to open in 2028, can be built nearby during demolition the work, officials said.

Gov. Wes Moore praised the efforts and noted the magnitude of the project during a visit to the worksite Wednesday. He also mourned those who died in the collapse.

“We wanted to move as quickly as possible. We wanted to move as safely as possible, and we wanted to make sure we were being good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” he told reporters.

The March 26 collapse killed six construction workers who were filling potholes when the roadway crumbled beneath them. Baltimore's port was closed for months, and increased traffic congestion remains a problem across the region.

The longstanding Baltimore landmark was a vital piece of transportation infrastructure that allowed drivers to easily bypass downtown. The original 1.6-mile (2.6-kilometer) steel span took five years to construct and opened to traffic in 1977. It was particularly important for the city's port operations.

Earlier this year, officials unveiled designs for the state's first cable-stayed bridge. The replacement span will be taller and better protected than the original Key Bridge, which was particularly vulnerable to ship strikes.

Crews working to remove its skeletal remains are cutting the concrete deck into 6-foot (1.83-meter) sections and carting them away to be recycled during the construction process, said Brian Wolfe, director of project development for the Maryland Transportation Authority. He said this phase of the demolition should take about nine months.

Meanwhile, crews will also start conducting tests to confirm the foundation design of the replacement bridge.

Officials said they’re reevaluating a $1.7 billion price tag for the project to factor in supply chain issues, tariffs and other costs. They said the completion date could also change.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.