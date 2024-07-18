Davante Adams 'locked in' with Raiders as trade rumors continue

While speculation swirls about his future in Las Vegas, wide receiver Davante Adams said he's committed to the Raiders and if he were to reunite with a former teammate it would be quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Appearing on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast this week, Adams said that he's "locked in" with the Raiders despite rampant trade rumors over the past year.

"I'm actively on the Raiders," Adams told Sharpe. "What do I look like sitting here talking to other people about being on another team? And that's how I still feel about it right now. I'm locked in with the Raiders, and I really feel good about this team, and as far as I know they feel good about me.

"If that ever changes, if that got to a point where they weren't feeling the same way, I ain't done playing, so obviously we would figure out whatever we needed to figure out."

It's been reported that the New York Jets tried to acquire the the three-time first-team All-Pro receiver but no trade ever materialized. That didn't stop Rodgers from doing a bit of trolling at last week's American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament last week in Lake Tahoe, Nevada by telling Vegas Sports Today, "I love Davante, I can't wait to play with him ... again."

Rodgers' comments led to another round of speculation about a possible move for the 31-year-old Adams, who's entering his 11th NFL season.

Adams' agents then put out a statement, through ESPN's Adam Schefter, denying that their client was about to be moved.

"This is baseless, unfounded speculation, and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk — period," read the statement from agents Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer.

When asked by Sharpe if a trade between the Jets and Raiders was possible would he have been open to the move Adams said Rodgers would be the only player he'd be open to reunite with before adding he's not seeking any sort of move right now.

. @tae15adams Reuniting With @AaronRodgers12 ?



“If I’m going to be reunited with anybody it would be Aaron, or be relocated and be anywhere it would be with Aaron...the thought of playing with Aaron is obviously amazing, I already know what that’s like.” pic.twitter.com/g24xOMRh8c — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) July 18, 2024

"If I were to be reunited with anybody, it would be with Aaron, or be relocated anywhere, it would be with Aaron," Adams said. "There's a lot of stuff last year in the media with them asking ... they talk about whatever without me even being involved in it. It ended up getting all the way to the point where it got in the locker room and people was thinking that I was the driving force."

Rodgers was Adams' quarterback for the first eight years of his NFL career with the Packers where the wide receiver recorded three 1,000-yard seasons and five seasons with at least 10 touchdowns. The duo teamed up for 669 receptions, 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns.

"The thought of playing with Aaron is obviously amazing," Adams said. "It helps that [he's] the best to ever play the game."

The Raiders will have Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew battling it out for the starter's job in training camp. O'Connell played 11 games last season after being a fifth-round draft pick in 2023. Over that time, he and Adams connected on 71 passes for 737 yards and five touchdowns.

Adams added that going into a second season with McConnell possibly under center should help both of them.