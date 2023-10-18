Daniel Jones returns to Giants practice after missing Week 6

Daniel Jones is back on the mend and making progress towards returning to the lineup for the New York Giants.

On Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll said the quarterback was cleared to return to practice this week after suffering a neck injury against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago. The coach cautioned, however, that Jones hasn't been cleared for contact yet.

Brian Daboll says that Daniel Jones has been cleared to throw and that he will be practicing today pic.twitter.com/zKqNoq5eya — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 18, 2023

Jones left the game against the Dolphins after he was sacked. His injury resulted in him not practice the entirety of last week, and being inactive for the Giants' Sunday night game against the Bills.

As such, the ability to throw is a welcomed sight for the coach and team. Daboll said Jones will participate in individual drills and remain on the side for team drills.

Tyrod Taylor started in Jones' absence, and Daboll didn't say if Jones would be plugged in for New York's game against the Washington Commanders.