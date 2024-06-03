Dangerous heat wave headed toward California, Arizona, Las Vegas

NEW YORK — A dangerous and possibly record-breaking heat wave is heading toward the West this week, impacting California, Arizona and southern Nevada, including Las Vegas.

An excessive heat warning begins on Tuesday for the California Valley region, with temperatures up to 108 degrees possible from Redding to Sacramento to Fresno to Bakersfield.

On Wednesday, an excessive heat warning will reach from Las Vegas to the Lake Havasu City, Arizona, region.

By Thursday or Friday, the temperature is forecast to skyrocket to 112 degrees in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Palm Springs, California.

If Las Vegas surpasses 110 degrees on Thursday, it'll be the earliest in June the city has ever been so hot.

And if Phoenix tops 111 degrees on Thursday, the city will break a daily record set in 2016.

Reno, Nevada, and Fresno, California, will also near daily records on Thursday.

This weather is considered a major heat risk; overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, this can lead to heat stroke.

Further north, temperatures could hit the mid-90s in Salt Lake City and Boise, Idaho.

Click here for what to know about staying safe in the heat.

