Dangerous heat slams Midwest and Gulf Coast: What to expect

NEW YORK — Cities in the Midwest and the Gulf Coast could tie or break record high temperatures as dangerous heat slams the regions.

On Wednesday, the heat index -- what the temperature feels like with humidity -- is forecast to soar to 109 degrees in Chicago, 116 in St. Louis, 115 in Little Rock, Arkansas, and 112 in New Orleans.

If Chicago hits 100 degrees on Wednesday, it'll be the first time the city sees triple-digit temperatures in 11 years.

Dozens of record-high temperatures were recorded on Tuesday. Minneapolis hit 98 degrees, the city's hottest August temperature since 1988.

Later in the week, the heat will shift its focus to the South. Some Gulf Coast cities could see their all-time hottest temperatures by the time the weekend arrives.

