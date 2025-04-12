Dak Prescott gives positive update on hamstring injury: 'If I had to play a game today, I definitely could'

Dak Prescott is confident that he will return in full form next season. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who underwent season-ending surgery on a hamstring injury in November, told reporters this week that he is "getting close" to full recovery.

Prescott spoke about his hamstring at the 35th annual Children's Cancer Fund gala in Dallas on Friday. The 31-year-old seemed optimistic about his short- and long-term health after months of rehab.

"If I had to play a game today, I definitely could do that," Prescott said. "It's about moving forward healthy to make sure I can play 17 (games), 20, whatever we get to when the time's right."

I asked #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott about his rehab process and if he’s changed anything this time around.



He said he’s been following the directions of his team.



He also said: “If I had to play a game today, I could definitely do that.” pic.twitter.com/o0kmVPny4L — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) April 11, 2025

Prescott suffered the injury during the Cowboys' loss to the Atlanta Falcons in early November, with Dallas placing him on IR later that week. The quarterback provided an update in December, saying that his rehab was coming along but that he had "no hard timeline" for his return.

On Friday, Prescott seemed confident that he would return at full force in the fall — and potentially earlier team activities — though he did not want to rush the process.

<em>"I'm getting close to where I want to be, I don't want to put a percentage on it," Prescott said. "I know we've got team activities coming up, imagine myself being involved in some sort if not all. Then again, I just understand my age, what I've had, what I've went through, it's about being my best in the fall. So I'm not rushing anything, but I'm where I want to be."</em>

This is not the first time that Prescott has had to return from a significant injury. In 2021, Prescott came back after a season-ending ankle injury that required multiple offseason surgeries. A thumb injury also sidelined Prescott for five games in 2022.

When asked if he was approaching in rehab differently this time around, Prescott said that he was following the physical therapy plan that he and his doctors put together. As a result, Prescott said that he was progressing well — and that he might even be bettered by going through the ordeal.