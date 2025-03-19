Crowdfunding campaign raises over $100,000 for Connecticut man held captive in home for 20 years

WATERBURY, Conn. — A crowdfunding effort has raised over $100,000 for a Connecticut man who was held captive for over 20 years in his home.

His stepmother was arrested last week for allegedly holding her "severely emaciated" stepson in captivity since he was 11 years old.

The now-32-year-old man suffered prolonged abuse, starvation, severe neglect and inhumane treatment, according to police. He had not received basic medical and dental care and an education.

The man is 5-foot-9 and weighed just 68 pounds when he was found, according to officials.

The crowdsourced effort, organized by Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury, will be used to pay for medical and dental care, counseling and therapy for physical and emotional recovery, housing and daily living expenses and support for legal fees, the nonprofit said.

Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury said it is in the process of setting up a trust for the man. The crowdfunding effort has gathered donations from over 300 people as of Wednesday morning.

The man was discovered on Feb. 17, when Waterbury Police Department officers, along with personnel from the Waterbury Fire Department, responded to a house fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and two occupants were found inside the home at the time. The first person was identified as 56-year-old Kimberly Sullivan, the owner of the property who called authorities for help, and the second person was identified as a 32-year-old man who was later determined to be Sullivan's stepson.

Sullivan was evacuated to safety following the fire but the male occupant, who had suffered smoke inhalation and exposure to the fire, had to be assisted from the home by Waterbury Fire Department personnel and was placed in the care of emergency medical services, police said.

Investigators quickly realized there was a room in the house that appeared to have exterior locks on the door and, as they began speaking to the male victim, he disclosed he had been held captive in the house for approximately 20 years.

The victim then told police he had started the fire, telling first responders, "I wanted my freedom," officials said.

Sullivan's lawyer defended his client and said it was the victim's late father who was responsible.

"He was not locked in the room. She did not restrain him in any way. She provided food. She provided shelter. She is blown away by these allegations," her lawyer, Ioannis Kaloidis, told New Haven ABC affiliate WTNH last week.

Kaloidis said the stepson's late biological father "dictated how the boy would be raised."

