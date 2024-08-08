CrossFit Games athlete reportedly drowns during swim event in Fort Worth

An athlete participating in the 2024 CrossFit Games reportedly drown in a Fort Worth, Texas lake on Thursday during the opening day of competition.

CrossFit officials said that the athlete died during the first event, which was a 3 1/2 mile run followed by a half-mile swim at Marine Creek Lake.

The athlete's name was not revealed.

"CrossFit is deeply saddened by the death of a CrossFit Games competitor during the swimming portion of Individual Event 1 at the 2024 CrossFit Games," read a statement.

"We are fully cooperating with authorities and doing everything we can to support the family at this time. The remainder of today's events have been suspended. The well-being of competitors is our first priority and we are heartbroken by this tragic event."

Officials canceled the remainder of events that were to take place on Thursday and have yet to decide if the rest of the multi-day competition will go on.

CrossFit CEO Don Faul said a safety plan was in place and safety personnel were on-site and that details of what happened will be part of a review with local law enforcement.

"We'll continue to be focused on our community and the family through this tragic set of circumstances," Faul said.

"There's a lot of people in the community that are hurting right now, that are really sad, that knew the athlete well, that loved, respected this person. A lot of people are in mourning."