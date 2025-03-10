Cowboys will reportedly sign ex-Broncos RB Javonte Williams: Is another backfield move in store?

In a move that's likely not the last this offseason for the Dallas backfield, the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with former Broncos running back Javonte Williams, NFL Network reports.

A 2021 second-round pick, Williams has played his entire four-season career in Denver. He tallied 859 yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage while averaging 3.7 yards per carry in a reduced role in a committee backfield in 2024.

The signing of Williams is almost certainly not the last move by the Cowboys to upgrade a running game that ranked 27th in total yards last season. Leading rusher Rico Dowdle (1,079 yards on 4.6 yards per carry) is a pending free agent and could walk to another team if Dallas. Even if he re-signs, the Cowboys could look to add a difference maker in the backfield.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.