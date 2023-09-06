National

Couple kidnapped from San Antonio home, 5 kids left behind: Police

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

SAN ANTONIO — (SAN ANTONIO) -- Police in San Antonio are searching for a man and woman who were kidnapped from their home Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the couple's home around 6 a.m. and found five children -- believed to be the victims' -- inside and unharmed, San Antonio police said.

The children told police the unknown suspects broke in and "forcefully" took the victims, who are in their late 30s.

A motive is not known, police said.

Police did not release a description of the alleged kidnappers.

