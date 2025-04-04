Could Kansas RB Devin Neal be a sleeper NFL Draft pick?

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Let's break down the pros and cons of Kansas running back Devin Neal as an NFL Draft prospect using the insights from Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald.

What NFL talent evaluators should like about Neal

Toughness: Neal is described as a "no-nonsense runner" who effectively gets the job done. This suggests he's a reliable back who doesn't take unnecessary risks and instead focuses on consistency and efficiency.

Impressive style: Neal's running style has been likened to "teach tape." This implies that his technique and fundamentals are sound — qualities that coaches appreciate and that can lead to a smoother transition to the NFL.

Workhorse potential: He showcased his ability to handle a heavy workload during a game against Colorado, where he registered nearly 40 touches. This durability and stamina make him attractive to teams looking for a reliable early down option or a lead back.

Comparable to David Montgomery: There's a comparison made between Neal and Montgomery, a well-regarded NFL running back known for his tough, consistent running style. If Neal can mirror Montgomery's professional success, that's a great sign for teams considering him.

What would give NFL teams pause on Neal

Lack of flash: While Neal is reliable, there's an indication that he might not have the explosive playmaking abilities of some of his peers. This could limit his upside in terms of creating big plays in the NFL.

Limited explosiveness: Although dependable, Neal isn't noted for his speed or breakaway ability. In a league that often values quick strike capabilities, this might limit his attractiveness to teams prioritizing explosive offenses.

Projection as a mid-round pick: Given his skills, Neal might be looked at as a mid-round pick rather than a high-end option. As a result, some teams may see him as more of a complementary piece rather than a true feature back.

