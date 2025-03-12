Cooper Flagg cards are heating up. Here's where to find them

Cooper Flagg isn’t just dominating the court — he’s quickly becoming a star in the card market, too.

The ACC Player and Rookie of the Year is leading Duke into March Madness and scoring nearly 20 points per game as a freshman.

Sports card collectors are already chasing Flagg’s cards, even with a limited number on the market.

Over the past month, Flagg — who’s expected to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft — is among the most-graded athletes across all sports, according to GemRate. Here’s what you should know about Flagg’s current cards — and an upcoming release in which he is included.

Bowman U Now

Flagg’s most popular cards come from Topps’ Bowman U Now line highlighting moments from his college career. Bowman U Now cards are made to order, meaning the number of cards ordered during the sales window is the exact number printed.

Of his five cards released, Card No. 1 sold 32,526 copies in November. It remains his most popular card, with high-grade copies selling for more than $50.

But it wasn’t just the card — which featured Flagg’s debut — that made it so popular.

Collectors who bought it also had a chance at pulling parallel variations and rare, low-numbered relic and autographed cards. The chase is part of the hype.

While Flagg’s most sought-after Bowman U Now cards are redemptions, they are still commanding lots of interest on the secondary market. The highest sale of a Flagg card so far is a 2024 Bowman U Now sneaker-worn autographed relic, which sold for $5,899.99 on March 10.

Among the Bowman U Now releases, Card No. 25 has the lowest print run at 4,150 copies.

Even though Bowman U Now cards are sold out, fans can still find them on eBay and other collectible marketplaces.

2024 Topps Chrome McDonald’s All-American

Flagg also appears in 2024 Topps Chrome McDonald’s All-American, which includes a variety of base cards, parallels — even a McFlurry variation — and several autographs to chase.

His autographed cards are the big draw, selling for thousands of dollars. Flagg even inscribed some of his signed cards in the product, adding text like “Maine made” and “Fam first!”

Upcoming card appearances

As Flagg continues to shine, there’s a good chance his cards will see even more attention leading up to the NBA Draft in June.

Collectors will have the chance to pull Flagg’s cards in packs of Bowman University Chrome Basketball, which is set to release April 3. There will be base cards, parallels, inserts and autographed cards to chase, making Bowman University Chrome an exciting release for collectors.