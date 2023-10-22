Commanders DL Jonathan Allen goes off after latest loss: 'I'm tired of this s---'

Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen has been a very good player for the Washington Commanders since 2017. But that hasn't mattered much to the team's success.

The Commanders haven't had a winning season since 2017. They did win the division once at 7-9 and promptly lost their first playoff game.

The Commanders had another miserable loss on Sunday. They fell 14-7 to the lowly New York Giants, dropping their record to 3-4. And Allen was fed up.

After starting an interview with JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington by saying "They whupped our ass, plain and simple," he really went off.

"I'm f—-ing tired of this sh—," Allen said after the game via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. "I'm f—-ing tired of this bulls—-. It's been seven f—-ing years of the same sh—. I'm tired of this sh—."

Here's the video, which obviously contains several expletives:

Jonathan Allen is not happy after Commanders loss. "They whupped our ass, plain and simple." pic.twitter.com/7BaGsfkDWg — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 22, 2023

Allen is a two-time Pro Bowler, and it may or may not be coincidence that he went on his rant with the trading deadline a few days away.

It seems like it's another lost season for the Commanders, who floundered for years under the ownership of Daniel Snyder and haven't looked any better yet in the first season under new owners. Coach Ron Rivera is on the hot seat. There will be some major changes coming. Allen and the rest of his teammates have to hope that something new will click. Allen has clearly run out of patience.