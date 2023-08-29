National

Colts reportedly fail to find trade for RB Jonathan Taylor, who will now start season on PUP list

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts takes a moment during the national anthem prior to an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

The Indianapolis Colts failed to find a trade partner for Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts didn't find a "fair-value offer" for Taylor ahead of Tuesday's deadline, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Taylor is now expected to start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

The Colts can still deal Taylor before the NFL's trade deadline on Oct. 31.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Win $1,000 With KRMG Potter’s Payroll Payout

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000 to help pay your bills. The KRMG Potter’s Payroll Payout with Dale & Lee’s Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing starts Monday, August 28th and goes through Friday, October 13th.* That’s SEVEN WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!