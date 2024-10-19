Colorado star Travis Hunter leaves game vs. Arizona with reported 'slight' reaggravation of shoulder injury

Colorado two-way sensation Travis Hunter is out for the second half in the Buffaloes' matchup with Arizona. He was dressed in street clothes as the team came out from the locker room.

Hunter reaggravated the right shoulder injury he suffered last week versus Kansas State, according to Fox Sports reporter Allison Williams. However, she indicated the decision to rest Hunter was made more out of caution with Colorado going into the half with a 28–7 lead.

"Travis Hunter will be done for the day... it's more just to be cautious with him with this game the way it is." @AllisonW_Sports with an update after the half on Travis Hunter ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Vt1m7KzjKo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 19, 2024

