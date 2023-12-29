Colorado mother on the run after allegedly murdering two of her children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a Colorado mother who is suspected of killing two of her children and injuring a third.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, is accused of lying about a burglary at her home earlier this month in which two of her three children were found dead, Colorado Springs police said Thursday.

Singler was last seen on Dec. 23, police said. A warrant has been issued for her on two counts of first-degree murder as well as several other related charges.

After receiving a 911 call for a burglary on Dec. 19, Colorado Springs police responded to the scene to find Singler and an 11-year-old girl both injured as well as a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy who were dead, authorities said.

The mother and injured daughter were treated at the scene before they were transferred to an area hospital, police said.

Upon further investigation, police said the initial report of a burglary was "unfounded," according to a press release.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

