Colorado collapses in second half against Stanford in improbable 46-43 2OT loss

Colorado’s chances at a bowl game might have disappeared in an incredible second-half collapse against Stanford on Friday night.

The Cardinal overcame a 29-0 halftime deficit to stun Colorado 46-43 in double overtime. Wide receiver Elic Ayomanor was unstoppable after halftime and made an amazing catch over Colorado star Travis Hunter to send the game to a second overtime.

ELIC AYOMANOR OVER TRAVIS HUNTER IN OT 😱#SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/5odnyQrttn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 14, 2023

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders threw an ill-advised interception on third down on the Buffs’ possession in the second overtime as Stanford was able to win the game on a 31-yard field goal by Joshua Karty.