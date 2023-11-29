College Football Playoff: Michigan moves to No. 2 after Ohio State win

Michigan moved up to No. 2 behind No. 1 Georgia in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings after beating Ohio State on Saturday.

Washington and Florida State each moved up a spot and into the top four. All four teams are undefeated. Oregon rounds out the top five and is the top 11-1 team in the rankings.

The Buckeyes fell to No. 6 after the loss and still have a chance to make the playoff despite not playing during conference championship weekend. Ohio State would need some serious help, but the possibility still exists. A season ago, the Buckeyes made the playoff at 11-1 after USC lost the Pac-12 title game.

Conference championship weekend features two matchups involving teams in the top eight. Washington faces Oregon for the Pac-12 title on Friday night while Georgia faces Alabama on Saturday in the SEC title game.

College Football Playoff rankings

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. Washington (12-0)

4. Florida State (12-0)

5. Oregon (11-1)

6. Ohio State (11-1)

7. Texas (11-1)

8. Alabama (11-1)

9. Missouri (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. Oklahoma (10-2)

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Louisville (10-2)

15. Arizona (9-3)

16. Iowa (10-2)

17. Notre Dame (9-3)

18. Oklahoma State (9-3)

19. NC State (9-3)

20. Oregon State (8-4)

21, Tennessee (8-4)

22. Tulane (11-1)

23. Clemson (8-4)

24. Liberty (12-0)

25. Kansas State (8-4)