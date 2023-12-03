College Football Playoff: Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama make the field as Florida State is left out

The College Football Playoff field is set. And an undefeated Power Five team has missed the playoff for the first time ever.

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama are the four playoff teams as 13-0 Florida State failed to make the playoff.

Michigan earned the top seed with a dominating 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game a week after beating Ohio State 30-24 at home. The Wolverines scored wins over three ranked opponents in the final four weeks of the season and have outscored opponents by over 25 points per game this season. It's the third consecutive season the Wolverines have made the playoff.

Washington is the No. 2 seed after a 34-31 win over Oregon in the Pac-12 title game on Friday night. The Huskies entered that game as 10-point underdogs to the Ducks despite beating Oregon 36-33 in October. Washington jumped out to a 20-3 lead over Oregon before closing out the win with a strong fourth quarter.

Washington has four wins over teams in the top 25 but its margin of victory is considerably smaller than Michigan’s. Washington’s last three wins have come by three points or less and the Huskies have seven one-possession victories this season.