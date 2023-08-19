National

Coco Gauff upsets No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek in semifinals at the WTA/ATP Cincinnati Open

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Western & Southern Open - Day 7 MASON, OHIO - AUGUST 19: Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland in the semi-final on Day 7 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 19, 2023 in Mason, Ohio (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

It took eight tries, but American Coco Gauff finally prevailed over Iga Swiatek. Gauff defeated the Swiatek, the No. 1 ranked women's player, in the semifinals at the WTA/ATP Cincinnati Open on Saturday.

Gauff, 19, needed all three sets to defeat Swiatek. The two battled in the first set, taking it to a tiebreak. Gauff eventually prevailed in the tie break 7-2. It was the first time in her career Gauff took a set off Swiatek.

Before the momentum could fully shift toward Gauff, Swiatek battled back. She took the second set 6-3, forcing a third and final set against Gauff.

After another close back-and-forth, Gauff finally ended her losing streak against Swiatek, taking the final set 6-4.

When asked about her previous struggles against Swiatek, Gauff quoted Cardi B.

Gauff entered the tournament as the No. 7 ranked women's player in the world. She could move up in the rankings following Saturday's win. Swiatek, meanwhile, is in the midst of another excellent year. She won the Qatar Open in February, Stuttgart Open in April, French Open in May and Poland Open in July. Despite the loss, Swiatek is unlikely to lose her No. 1 ranking. She'll look to get back on track in the U.S. Open, which is set to begin Aug. 28.

With the win Saturday, Gauff advances to the finals at the Cincinnati Open, where she'll take on either Karolina Muchova or Aryna Sabalenka

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!