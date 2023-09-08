Coco Gauff survives Karolina Muchova, 50-minute protest delay to advance to 1st US Open final

Coco Gauff was delayed in her quest for her first US Open final. She was not denied.

Gauff swept No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova, 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday in a semifinal match that included a 50-minute delay when a protestor glued his feet to the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands. She'll play on Saturday for what would be her first Grand Slam championship. At 19 years old, she's the youngest American finalist at the US Open since Serena Williams won her first in 1999.

On a relatively brisk 85-degree night at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Gauff, seed sixth, came out on fire. She broke two of Muchova's three first serves and had the set on her racket leading 5-1. But Muchova broke back to keep the set alive, then broke Gauff again to cut her deficit to 5-4. Gauff didn't give her a chance to tie.

With Muchova serving, Gauff took a 40-0 lead to set up triple set point. She only needed one, sweeping the final game of the set to take a 1-0 lead.

Coco, break in second game to take 2-0 lead, goes up 3-0. Gauf then took a 40-15 lead on Muchova’s third serve en route to her second break and a 5-1 lead.

Muchova returned the break to serve again at 5-2. She then held on her next serve before breaking Gauff again to serve at 5-4. But Gauff would not be denied. She took a 40-0 lead to set up triple match point. She only needed one.

Gauff picked up where she left off in the second set, taking a 1-0 lead. Then chaos ensued. Shouts could be heard from the upper reaches of the 23,000-plus capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium stands. Demonstrators who have frequently targeted Grand Slam tennis matches in 2023 prompted what initially appeared to be a brief delay. But when play didn't resume more than 15 minutes later, but players left the court for the locker room.

The delay continued for more than 45 minutes — at the time inexplicably — as several police officers conferred around the place of the protest. Photos and reporting from the stands eventually confirmed why. One protestor had glued his feet to the cement stands.

He has glued his feet to the ground. He is wearing a t-shirt saying "End Fossil Fuels". Now counted 8 NYPD officers on the scene. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/0czrDUBIna — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) September 8, 2023

Tournament director Stacey Allaster confirmed the reports in an interview with ESPN prior to the resumption of play.

"Two were removed," Allaster said of the protestors. ... "When security got there, they found that one of the protesters had physically glued themselves in their bare feet to the cement floor."

Officials eventually removed the protestors from the stadium. Play resumed after a 50-minute delay with Gauff leading the second set, 1-0. Muchova held on the opening serve post-delay. But Guaff was unfazed. The pair each held serve until Gauff broke Muchova to take a 5-3 lead and serve for the match. But Mochova wasn't done.

Gauff took a 30-0 lead with a chance to serve for the match. But Muchova rallied for the break and scored 9 out of 10 points to tie the set at 5-5. But the rally would not last. Gauff held on her next serve. Muchova then double faulted on her next serve, setting up a dramatic final game that took 13 points to settle. Gauff maintained the lead and had several chances to break for the match. Finally after taking advantage for a fifth time on a 40-shot rally, Gauff won on her fifth match point of the set.

She advances to face the winner between fellow American Madison Keys (No. 17) and No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.