Coast Guard suspends search for missing fisherman after boat with 4 crew members capsizes

(PORTLAND, Ore.) -- The United States Coast Guard suspended the search for a missing fisherman after a vessel with four people on it capsized in 7-foot swells and heavy winds off the coast of Oregon, officials said.

Authorities at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a report at about 4 p.m. on Sunday that a 40-foot fishing vessel named Das Bug had taken on water while transiting through the Yaquina Bay Jetty and capsized with all four crew members ending up in the water, according to a statement from the Coast Guard on Monday.

“Three individuals were rescued from the water by a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay and transferred to emergency medical services,” the Coast Guard said. “The individuals were taken to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital and treated for hypothermia.”

Crews from Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay and an MH-65 Dolphin crew from Coast Guard Air Station North Bend conducted evening searches for the missing individual but could not locate the missing fisherman.

A first light search was also conducted on Monday by an MH-65 Dolphin crew from Coast Guard Air Station North Bend but the decision was made to suspend the search for the missing man shortly after when crews were unable to find him.

In total rescue crews searched for eight hours, covering a total of 54 square miles and searched in inclement weather, including 7-foot swells and 13 knot winds.

“Suspending a search without finding the person you have been looking for is always one of the most difficult decisions we have to make,” said Lt. Cdr. Jacqueline Hunnicutt, search and rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

