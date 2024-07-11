National

Coaching great Monte Kiffin dies at 84

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
Monte Kiffin, one of the most influential defensive coaches in football history, died Thursday, Ole Miss announced. He was 84 years old.

This article will be updated with more information.

