Coach Dave Canales on Bryce Young after another dreadful Panthers performance: He's 'our quarterback'

Two games into his second NFL season, Bryce Young has shown no signs of improvement from a disappointing rookie campaign.

In fact, it's fair to say that he's regressed in two poor performances in the Carolina Panthers' 0-2 start.

Young completed 13 of 30 passes for 161 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in Carolina's 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. On Sunday, he completed 8 of 14 passes for 84 yards (3.2 yards per attempt) with an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers. Carolina didn't score a touchdown in a 26-3 loss.

These are not numbers commensurate with those of a starting NFL quarterback.

After the game, head coach Dave Canales was asked about whether Young or veteran backup Andy Dalton will be Carolina's quarterback in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's what he had to say:

Dave Canales is asked if he thought about putting Andy Dalton in and if Bryce Young will start next week.

“Bryce is our quarterback.” pic.twitter.com/wJM9M7YSvp — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) September 15, 2024

"Bryce is our quarterback," Canales said. "We're gonna just continue to shore up and fix the things we need to fundamentally from a scheme standpoint.

"All those things — these are all valuable reps. These are all valuable games. We'll learn a lot from this game, and hopefully we'll take another step this week."

What else is he supposed to say? The Panthers used the No. 1 overall pick to select Young in 2023. They spent a boatload of capital to acquire that pick from the Chicago Bears including a pick that became the No. 1 overall selection the Bears used to draft Caleb Williams in April.

They're all in on Young. He's by all on-field indications a losing hand — at least at this point his career. But the Panthers have invested their football future in their Young quarterback. Bailing on him 18 games into his career isn't really an option, is it?

At the same time, how much damage is the losing and the poor play inflicting on Young's confidence? Would giving him a break from live action to reset be good for him? There's no easy answer. And its for Canales to figure out.

The Panthers brought Caneles in to develop Young. He was previously the quarterbacks coach for the Seattle Seahawks and the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played a hand in the career revivals of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield, respectively. The Panthers are counting on a repeat performance as Young's head coach.

So what's the right answer? For now, per Caneles, it's to keep playing Young. But if the dreadful offense and losses continue to mount that answer will be come increasingly difficult to justify. Whatever the answer is — if there is one —Canales' future as Carolina's head coach depends on it.