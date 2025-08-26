Civilians jump into creek to rescue ride-share driver from sinking car: Police

(ISLE OF PALMS, S.C.) -- Two good Samaritans are being hailed as heroes after they jumped into a creek at a South Carolina marina and rescued a ride-share driver who accidentally drove into the water during a rainstorm, according to police.

The dramatic rescue in Isle of Palms, near Charleston, was captured by a marina security camera and released on Monday by the Isle of Palms Police Department.

"We are extremely grateful to the two men who acted quickly and heroically to save a life in need," the police department said in a social media post.

The accident unfolded just after 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Isle of the Palms Marina, according to police.

The driver, whose name was not released, apparently drove into Morgan Creek when heavy rain obscured his vision and he failed to differentiate the roadway in the marina parking lot from a boat ramp, officials said.

The civilian rescuers were at a large gathering at the marina when they witnessed the car go into the water and immediately start to sink, according to police. One of the men jumped over a railing and entered the water, while the other ran down the boat ramp and waded into the water, according to the security video.

"Two good Samaritans pulled the driver from the car before it went underwater," police said in a statement.

The driver was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said.

"This incident underscores the dangers of driving during severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and flooding, particularly at night. Water can quickly obscure where the roadway ends and make it difficult to gauge depths." Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said in a statement.

