Christian Pulisic takes 20 minutes to score first Serie A goal for Milan on a scorching strike vs. Bologna

Christian Pulisic's tenure with AC Milan is off to a fine start.

The U.S. striker joined Milan via transfer from Chelsea in July. On Monday he made his Serie A debut in a game against Bologna. In the 21st minute, he demonstrated just why he's worth the €20 million ($21.9 million) transfer fee.

With Milan leading, 1-0, Pulisic passed the ball to Olivier Giroud in transition. Giroud sent the ball immediately back to Pulisic, who dribbled the ball to the top of the right side of the box. From there, he unleashed a strike.

Goaltender Lukasz Skorupski dove to challenge the shot. But he never had a chance. The ball flew past him into the back left corner of the net for a 2-0 Milan lead and Pulisic's first Serie A goal.

The goal wasn't Pulisic's first scoring contribution of the day. In the 11th minute, he sent a pass from the right corner of the box to Tijjani Reijnders on the left baseline. Reijnders one-timed the ball back to Giroud, who scored from the right corner of the penalty box for Milan's first goal.

Christian Pulisic ➡️ Tijjani Reijnders ➡️ Olivier Giroud



Pulisic's pass didn't register in the box score, but was integral in getting Milan on the board.

Pulisic's services were in demand as 12th-place Chelsea shed talent during the summer transfer window. The 23-year-old ultimately landed with Milan amid a competing bid from France's Lyon. He didn't take long to make his presence known in his Serie A debut.