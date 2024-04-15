Chiefs WR Rashee Rice sued for $1M over involvement in Dallas speeding crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is being sued by two people who were injured in the multi-car crash he allegedly caused while driving at high speeds in Dallas last month.

According to court documents viewed by Fox 4 Kansas City, Rice and SMU cornerback Teddy Knox, who is accused of driving the other car that caused the crash, are being sued by Irina Gromova and Edvard Petrovskiy, for causing numerous injuries including "trauma to the brain, lacerations to the face requiring stitches, multiple contusions about the body, disfigurement, internal bleeding, and other internal and external injuries that may only be fully revealed over the course of medical treatment."

Gromova and Petrovskiy are asking for $1 million in negligence and punitive damages.

Rice, 23, was driving in a Lamborghini before causing the crash on March 30 in Dallas, which Rice's lawyer admitted to nearly a week after the crash. According to a police report, Rice was driving 119 mph just seconds before the crash. He was allegedly racing against a Corvette being driven 116 mph by Knox, who has also been arrested. Both fled the scene after the crash.

An arrest warrant for Rice was issued on April 11, and he turned himself in on the same day before quickly posting bail. He and Knox both face eight charges in connection to the crash: six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault, per WFAA.

Andy Reid makes first comments about Rice

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about Rice for the first time on Monday. As the team's first phase of voluntary OTAs opened, Reid briefly discussed the organization's immediate plans for Rice in light of his involvement in the crash and subsequent arrest.

"As far as Rashee Rice goes, his situation, I'm leaving that like we've done most of these, just for the law enforcement part of it to take place and then we'll go from there with that," Reid told the media. "I have had an opportunity to talk to Rashee, and I'm not going to obviously get into that, but that part, that part has been gone through."

The first phase of the Chiefs' OTAs is both virtual and voluntary, and Reid said that Rice would be participating by Zoom. He emphasized wanting to let the legal process play out, and hopes Rice can grow from his mistakes.

"Well, yeah, listen, as long as he's learned from it, that's the important part of it," Reid said. "We'll take it from there and see what takes place, but right now we're just kind of gathering everything and trying to make sure we have all the bases covered."