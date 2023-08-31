Chicago police searching for man who tried to kidnap 8-year-old boy

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap an 8-year-old boy on Monday.

The 8-year-old was walking with a guardian after 2 p.m. when an unknown man driving a blue four-door sedan stopped near him and tried to pull him into the car, police said.

"The victim was able to break free and the offender fled the location in an unknown direction," Chicago police said in a statement to ABC News.

The suspect reportedly tried to pull the boy through the open driver's side window before the boy hit the driver and was able to run away, according to Chicago ABC station WLS-TV. Chicago police said they did not have that information available to confirm and that the investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating the incident.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.