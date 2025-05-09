Charlie Woods finishes 7 strokes over in U.S. Open qualifying event, falls short of advancing

Attempting to qualify for the U.S. Open for the second consecutive year, Charlie Woods finished seven strokes over the score of 68 that would have advanced him to the final stage. Woods, 16, shot a 3-over-par 75 on Thursday at Wellington National Golf Club in Florida.

The son of Tiger Woods, Charlie played better in the regional qualifying event this year than in his previous try. At the Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida last year, Woods shot a 9-over 81.

The four players who finished ahead of Woods on Thursday were Arth Sinha (who shot 66), Matthew Marigliano (67), Tyler Stachkunas (68), Carson Kiawonn (68) and Michael Gligic (68). They advance to a one-day, 36-hole final qualifying event at Emerald Dunes in West Palm Beach, Florida on June 2.

Other well-known names attempting to qualify for the U.S. Open are former NFL quarterback and current CBS broadcaster Tony Romo, New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller and former tennis pro Mardy Fish. The USGA accepted a record 10,202 entries for this year's tournament.

Woods drew attention last December for hitting his first career hole-in-one during the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. Playing in the team family event with his father, Team Woods finished behind Bernhard and Jason Langer in a sudden-death playoff.

Tiger Woods is recovering from surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon performed in March. He didn't compete at the Masters, nor will he be able to play in the U.S. Open this year because of the injury. Playing again with his son at the PNC is likely in doubt, as well.

Woods is expected to compete next at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in Bowling Green, Florida from May 25-28.

The 2025 U.S. Open will be played from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.