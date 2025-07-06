Chantal weakens to a tropical depression but raises concerns of flash flooding in North Carolina

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storm Chantal was downgraded to a depression Sunday but raised concerns of possible flash flooding as it makes its way into central and eastern North Carolina.

Chantal made landfall near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, at about 4 a.m. EDT Sunday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. At 11 a.m., it was located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Wilmington, North Carolina, and was moving north at 9 mph (14 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph).

The system was expected to turn to the northeast late Sunday as it weakens further.

The hurricane center canceled tropical storm warnings for portions of the two Carolinas. But heavy rain was forecast for parts of North Carolina through Monday, with total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) and local amounts up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) that could lead to flash flooding.

Forecasters said dangerous surf and rip currents at beaches from northeastern Florida to the mid-Atlantic states are expected to last for the next couple of days.

South Carolina's Emergency Management division had warned residents earlier of the possibility of isolated tornadoes along the coast and of minor coastal flooding. It also warned drivers not to venture on water-covered roads or around road-closure signs where flooding occurred.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.