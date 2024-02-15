Chandler Jones issues apology after concerning social media posts, arrests: 'I'm feeling much better now'

It appears that Chandler Jones, who most recently played in the NFL for the Las Vegas Raiders, is making amends.

The 33-year-old took to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday to issue an apology after a series of concerning social media posts and multiple arrests in 2023.

"Over the past few months, I've been dealing with some personal matters, but I'm happy to share that I'm feeling much better now," Jones wrote. "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my family, friends and fans for your unwavering love and support. Additionally, I want to offer a sincere apology to anyone I may have unintentionally offended. Your understanding and support mean the world to me."

Things seemed to take a critical turn for Jones on Sept. 5, when he deleted an Instagram story where he said he didn't want to play for the Raiders anymore. He was in the second season of a three-year, $51 million deal he signed with the Raiders in 2022 after six years with the Arizona Cardinals. He didn't play a single game during the 2023 season.

On Sept. 8, Jones followed up with a series of profane posts on X, claiming the team sent a crisis response team to his home. Jones also made unfounded accusations against Raiders owner Mark Davis, general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels, later deleting them and claiming that his account was hacked. Five days later, the Raiders placed Jones on the non-football illness list.

But Jones' strange social media activity continued a week later, as he claimed he was taken to a hospital against his will. He shared multiple journal entries about the alleged experience, adding that he was "injected" with an undisclosed substance in the ambulance despite his lack of consent.

He was arrested on Sept. 29 for violating a police protective order, then again in October for the same offense. He was accused of visiting the mother of his son's home on Sept. 28 and getting naked in his own backyard while burning items from her backyard.

The Raiders released Jones after the first arrest, saying in a statement that they were "hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts."

Jones has been pretty quiet in 2024, aside from releasing a song about former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in January. He drew inspiration from his three years with the Patriots for his debut single.

On Feb. 5, he pleaded not guilty to two charges of violating a protective order. Jones was ordered to have no contact with the victim by Clark County Justice Court Judge Noreen Demonte. His next court date is scheduled for March 4.

Hours before Jones shared his apology, a fan asked him how he was doing. "Striving to be better, everyday," he wrote.