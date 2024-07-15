Champions crowned in the Euros and Copa America

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Spain prevailed in the Euro Final over England on Sunday night, clinching their fourth win in the tournament, the most ever, and extending England’s streak without a championship even further. Christian Polanco and guest co-host David Gass discuss the match and how Spain ultimately won the game everyone was expecting them to win anyway.

On this episode of the Cooligans, Christian and David also break down the Copa America final and how its vibes contrasted with those at the Euro. They talk about how Argentina was able to win their second-straight Copa title thanks to chronic underperformance by most teams throughout the tournament, why they were able to prevail even without Lionel Messi and what went wrong for Colombia.

