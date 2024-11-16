National

Celebrities flock to watch Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight

By Moises Mendez II, Yahoo Entertainment
Last night, Netflix livestreamed the highly anticipated boxing match in Arlington, Texas, between the former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, 58, and influencer Jake Paul, 27. In addition to those watching at home, the AT&T Stadium attracted an audience of 70,000, including movie stars, musicians and athletes.

Tyson's first fight since 2005, when he lost to Kevin McBride, was originally scheduled for July, but was delayed after Tyson suffered an ulcer flareup earlier this year. Paul, who only recently started boxing professionally, after gaining millions of followers online as an influencer, dispatched his opponent in short order.

Singer Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers and Daddy Yankee, the recently retired reggaeton legend, traveled to Texas to watch the fight, and Grammy-winning recording artist Tori Kelly sang the national anthem.

Meanwhile, boxing legends present included Sugar Ray Leonard, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield. Holyfield, who had a piece of his ear bitten off in a memorable fight against Tyson in 1997, was interviewed on Netflix's livestream but couldn't hear the questions being asked because of audio issues, so Lewis had to relay the questions to him.

Other athletes in the audience included former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and retired tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The event also drew Mad Max star Charlize Theron, who has spoken on ESPN about being a fan of boxing and UFC, the Marvel actor Simu Liu, Netflix's Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, actor Josh Duhamel and NSYNC member Joey Fatone. Comedians in attendance included Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps and Jeff Ross.

