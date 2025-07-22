Cause of deadly fire at assisted-living facility is undetermined due to 2 possible origins: Officials

(Mass.) -- The deadly fire at an assisted-living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, was accidental, however, the cause is classified as undetermined because investigators found two possible origins, officials said.

State Fire Marshal Jon Davine there are two possible causes that "were clearly accidental": an electrical or mechanical failure involving an oxygen concentrator, or improper use or disposal of smoking materials.

Officials will continue to investigate, but may not be able to narrow it down to one cause, Davine said.

Ten people died and dozens were hurt in the July 13 blaze at the Gabriel House, which was home to about 70 people. The 10 residents killed ranged in age from 61 to 86.

The fire-alarm fire began in a second-floor resident's room, where there was an oxygen concentrator and numerous smoking materials, Davine said at a news conference on Tuesday.

There were no signs of issues from cooking, candles, lighting, heating, electrical outlets or other appliances in the room, he said.

Responders did find the damaged remains of a battery-powered scooter, but Davine said investigators believe that was a product of the fire, not the cause.

The resident of the room was among the 10 people who died, so investigators could not get an account of the fire in its earliest stages, Davine said.

Investigators believe the presence of medical oxygen contributed to the fire's rapid spread, Davine added.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III called the blaze an "unprecedented tragedy."

Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon again commended the first responders who rushed into the flames.

"We mourn the lives lost and the decades of family memories were erased," Bacon said. "I ask that you say a prayer for these families and I also ask that you spare a thought for the first responders confronting their own trauma."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey held a separate news conference earlier on Tuesday to discuss steps to ensure "tragedies like this don’t happen again."

Healey announced the state is giving $1.2 million to Fall River to hire more emergency response personnel, stressing the importance of supporting firefighters and first responders.

Healey also said the state is launching a fire and life safety initiative to ensure all 273 assisted living facilities in Massachusetts "are prepared to prevent fires and protect residents during emergencies."

All facilities must submit an emergency preparedness plan to the state within 30 days, she said. The state is also requiring all facilities to give residents and their families a letter outlining fire safety protocols, evacuation safety procedures and points of contact for questions or concerns, she said.

