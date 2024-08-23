Cardinals WR Zay Jones suspended for five games for violating personal conduct policy

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones will miss the start of the season after receiving a five-game suspension, the NFL announced Friday. The suspension marks a punishment for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Jones was arrested last November with a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. The charge was later dropped, but the NFL ran its own investigation. As a result, Jones will miss the first five games of the season.

Jones, who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars at the time, signed a one-year, $4.25 million deal with the Cardinals in May.