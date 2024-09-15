Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. scores first 2 TDs of his career in 1st quarter vs. Rams

Following a quiet debut to his NFL career in Week 1, rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. scored touchdowns on the Arizona Cardinals' first two possessions in their Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

After the Rams failed to convert a 4th-and-2 on their opening possession, the Cardinals took over and finished off a six-play, 60-yard drive with a 23-yard pass from Kyler Murray to Harrison on a post pattern over Tre'Davious White.

MARVIN HARRISON JR.'S FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN HAS ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/EFquDWaM8V — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 15, 2024

The Rams went three-and-out and punted on their next series. Greg Dortch returned the ball 17 yards to the Arizona 40-yard line. And Arizona only needed one play after that to take a 14–0, thanks to Murray connecting with Harrison again.

This time, it was a 60-yard score with Harrison getting past the Rams' secondary on a deep crossing route, freed up by a run fake to James Conner and Murray rolling out to the right.

Marvin Harrison Jr. we love you pic.twitter.com/GE6a9vVabw — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 15, 2024

Harrison mixed in a 15-yard reception and 32-yard catch to finish the first quarter with four receptions (on five targets) for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

That's a considerable improvement over Harrison's Week 1 performance, in which he caught one pass for four yards in a 34–28 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The rookie was targeted only three times in that game.

Mr. @Nate_Tice expanded on his Marvin Harrison Jr. thoughts on today's "Fantasy Film Room" episode https://t.co/xSAeSaqoaM pic.twitter.com/1waS2VaRbs — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) September 12, 2024

As Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice said prior to Week 2's action, the Bills played a "cloud" strategy against Harrison with defenders low and high against him. The Rams employed a different approach which obviously hasn't worked so far.

As a result, the rookie wideout has broken out for the sort of impact expected when Arizona selected him No. 4 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.