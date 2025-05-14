Cardinals great Matt Carpenter announces retirement from MLB after 14 seasons

St. Louis Cardinals great Matt Carpenter is retiring from baseball after 14 seasons. The Cardinals confirmed the news, thanking Carpenter for his contributions to the franchise.

Carpenter spent 12 of his 14 seasons in MLB with the Cardinals.

Congratulations on a great career, Matt! Whether it was on the field or in the community, you represented our city with class. pic.twitter.com/FgTiTdaPf4 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 14, 2025

