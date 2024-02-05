California weather live updates: Man killed by falling redwood tree in Yuba City, police say

NEW YORK — A second round of back-to-back atmospheric rivers is bringing dangerous weather conditions to nearly the entire state of California this week.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a state of emergency for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, where floodwaters inundated roads and high winds knocked down power lines and trees.

Feb 05, 5:49 AM

Over 634,000 customers without power in California

Power is out for hundreds of thousands of electric customers in California amid severe weather.

As of 2:40 a.m. PT on Monday, more than 634,000 customers were without power across the Golden State, according to data collected by PowerOutage.us.

Feb 05, 5:34 AM

Man killed by falling redwood tree in Yuba City, police say

A man was killed by a falling redwood tree in his backyard in Yuba City in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said.

The Yuba City Police Department identified the victim as 82-year-old David Gomes.

A neighbor, who reported the incident, told the responding officers that they last saw Gomes at around 3 p.m. PT and believed they heard the tree fall about two hours later, according to police.

“Through the investigation, it appeared Gomes was possibly using a ladder to try and clear the tree away from his residence when it fell on him,” police said in a statement.

