California rocked by 5.3-magnitude earthquake centered near Bakersfield

NEW YORK — Kern County was hit by a 5.3-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night, centered in Lamont, California, not far from Bakersfield, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The 5.3 earthquake hit at 9:09 p.m. PT and was followed by several aftershocks.

The Earthquake was felt across Los Angeles and down into Orange County.

More than a dozen aftershocks took place following the main quake, including one measuring 4.5-magnitude, and another one at 4.1, both located in the same area as the main quake.

There continue to be tremors in the Grapevine area, which is between Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles, and Kern County, the USGS reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office told KABC7 Los Angeles there were no reports of damage in LA County so far. The LA Fire Department, however, is in earthquake mode.

