Caleb Williams, Bears' starters won't play in Hall of Fame game

All of us anticipating Caleb Williams' NFL on-field debut will have to wait a little longer.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Tuesday that Williams and the other Bears starters will not play in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET against the Houston Texans in Canton, Ohio.

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent will start for Chicago.

Williams, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, is already flashing his promise in Bears training camp, and after decades and decades of quarterback futility in Chicago, he might finally be the answer.

This is shaping up to be an exciting season for the Bears, who drafted Williams out of USC and Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth overall pick, and also bolstered their offensive personnel with Keenan Allen and D'Andre Swift this offseason and added some key pieces to the defense.

They'll be a fascinating watch. We just won't see it for at least another week.