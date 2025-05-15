Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa both leave Twins game with injuries after head-to-head collision

The Minnesota Twins entered Thursday's game on a 10-game winning streak. They'll leave that contest with questions facing two of their biggest stars.

Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa both left Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles after a nasty head-to-head collision. The play occurred in the bottom of the third inning.

On an 0-2 count, Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins lifted a ball to short center. Correa ran out to make the play as Buxton charged in to make the catch. Buxton was able to snag the ball, but neither player was able to avoid a collision. Buxton and Correa appeared to bump heads in the crash.

Byron Buxton and Carlo Correa collide on a shallow fly to center, Buxton somehow hangs on to the ball pic.twitter.com/XzA3imOkBd — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) May 15, 2025

Buxton was able to hold onto the ball despite everything, securing the out.

After the play, both players remained down on the field. Correa was removed from the contest after being evaluated by trainers. He was replaced by Jonah Bride. Buxton initially stayed in the game, but was removed in the middle of the fourth inning.

The Twins have not provided an injury update on either player.

Both players missed time with injuries last season. Correa was limited to just 86 games due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Buxton missed time with knee and hip issues in 2024. He played in 102 games last season.

After a slow start to the 2025 season, the Twins have turned things around. Entering Thursday's game, the team had a 23-20 record. Despite sitting fourth in the American League Central, the Twins +24 run differential is the second-best figure in the division.

This story will be updated.