Burning Man homicide investigation: Officials find alleged murder weapon as search for suspect continues

(PERSHING COUNTY, Nev.) -- Nearly three weeks after a Burning Man attendee was found dead in a pool of blood at the annual event in Nevada, officials said they have located what is believed to be the murder weapon, according to the Pershing County Sheriff's Office.

Vadim Kruglov, 37, from Russia, was found dead at the event on Aug. 30 at approximately 9:14 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

On Wednesday, officials said they are in possession of a knife they believe was the murder weapon used to kill Kruglov.

The fatal injury appears to have been caused by a single stab wound to the victim's neck using the alleged weapon, officials said.

Efforts are still underway to identify the suspect, with officials saying they have received hundreds of tips since the start of the investigation.

The night Kruglov's body was found, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was alerted by another participant that there was a man "lying in a pool of blood," with officials "immediately" responding to the campsite.

Once at the scene, officials found a "single white adult male lying on the ground, obviously deceased," according to authorities.

Officials said they interviewed "several participants in the immediate area."

On Sept. 3, officials identified the victim as Kruglov and notified his family in Russia.

One of Kruglov's friends, Sofia, said this was his first time attending the event, according to a statement from Burning Man.

"We want Vadim to be remembered as the talented, bright, and inspiring human being that he was. Let his memory remain as a creator, a dreamer, and a man who gave love," his friend said, according to a statement from Burning Man.

Burning Man said in a statement they are "cooperating with law enforcement" and that the event -- in collaboration with Secret Witness of Northern Nevada -- is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for Kruglov's murder.

Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen told ABC News earlier this month the investigation is made more difficult by the fact that Black Rock City, Nevada -- where the event is held -- is a temporary city that disappears once attendees have left.

Because Kruglov's death happened in such a remote location in the desert, cellphone service is nonexistent in most areas, so video and surveillance evidence is not as available as it would be elsewhere, officials said.

Along with Kruglov's murder, officials said Wednesday there were 44 arrests at this year's Burning Man, ranging from possession of a controlled substance and assault with a deadly weapon to domestic battery, sexual assault and burglary.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.