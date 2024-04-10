Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss last 3 regular-season games with calf strain

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the team's three remaining regular-season games with a calf strain, the team announced Wednesday. He will be evaluated daily as he receives treatment.

The news comes after he went down due to an awkward, non-contact leg injury in the second half of the Bucks' 104-91 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

